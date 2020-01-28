Pickup truck partially submerged after going through thin ice on southern Minnesota lake

article

Authorities in southern Minnesota are warning anglers about thin ice after a pickup truck went through the ice on a lake Monday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported a pickup truck went through the ice on Lake Hanska near the boat landing around 1:59 p.m. There were two people in the vehicle, but both managed to get out. No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said the pickup is still partially submerged in the lake and arrangements are being made to recover it.

A pickup truck remains partially submerged in Lake Hanska in Brown County, Minnesota. (Brown County Sheriff's Office / FOX 9)

Due to the current thin ice conditions on many lakes and rivers in the area, the sheriff’s office is asking people to use caution if venturing onto frozen lakes or rivers, especially at night, and to refrain from driving on ice whenever possible.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says ice is never 100 percent safe.

The DNR offers the following ice thickness guidelines for new, clear ice:

