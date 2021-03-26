Pickup crashes into house in New Prague, knocks out neighborhood power

A driver is in custody after crashing into a house in New Prague, Minnesota Wednesday night.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. Police said a pickup smashed into a home on the property of a nearby church around 11:30 a.m. Neighbors said the home had been vacant for a long time.

A pickup crashed into a vacant house on the property of a church in New Prague, Minnesota Thursday night. (FOX 9)

Nearby residents lost power as a result of the crash, but it was restored within an hour.

The crash is still under investigation.