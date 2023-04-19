Photos: Spring weather creates icy spectacle at Grand Portage State Park

Image 1 of 11 ▼ High Falls at Grand Portage State Park (Minnesota State Parks) From: Facebook

Spring conditions are making for a picturesque sight at Grand Portage State Park in northern Minnesota.

A set of photos shared by Minnesota State Parks shows the stunning sight from the viewing platform at High Falls in Grand Portage State Park covered in ace.

Park officials write: "Due to high-water levels on the Pigeon River and overnight temps that are below freezing, the High Falls viewing platforms and trees at Grand Portage State Park are being laminated in an ice buildup. The weight of the ice casing is causing some of the smaller trees to bow down over the boardwalk. The overall effect is supernatural and stunning—but most importantly, incredibly slippery!"

Minnesota State Parks officials add that conditions along the falls may be difficult to traverse. "Visitors should expect challenging conditions when visiting High Falls over the next couple of weeks. While most of the paved trail leading up to High Falls is clear, the High Falls boardwalk still has snow and ice buildup and is NOT currently wheelchair accessible."

Grand Portage State Park is located at the tip of Minnesota's Arrowhead region just south of the Canadian border crossing.