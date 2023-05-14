Photos: Heavy rain causes flooding, mudslide in Southern Minnesota

Heavy rain in southern Minnesota Saturday led to road closures, flooding and a mudslide over a highway.

Images shared by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook showed mud and rocks flooding on to Highway 68 south of Courtland. The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed the road, so crews could clear it.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Images shared by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office showed mud and rocks on Highway 68 south of Courtland following a mudslide. MNDOT had cleared and reopened the road by Sunday afternoon.

The road had reopened by Sunday afternoon.

News helicopter footage showing the aftermath of the mudslide after the road had been cleared. (FOX 9)



The rains also caused flooding just south of Henderson, off state Highway 93.