Phone-related accidents are on the rise, survey finds

Technology like phones, computers, and televisions are synonymous with our lives and routines.

And while these digital instruments serve multiple benefits, they can also pose a hazard based on findings in a new study published in Study Finds, a research and science publication.

Researchers conducted their report using tech data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System ( NEISS ) for the past decade, examining injuries based on gender, age, year, location, body part, diagnosis, and severity.

The study noted that television and phones are among the most common injuries, followed by computers, laptops and video games, stereo and audio accessories, and batteries, meaning if someone accidentally ingests one.

Televisions are responsible for 30 percent of all tech-related injuries, including strains and sprains to the lower back resulting from lifting heavy screens.

However, the study reveals that while TV-related injuries were at the top of the list, it saw a slight decline thanks to lighter models for televisions and professional installation services. But phone-related incidents are surging.

Phones accounted for 23 percent of tech injuries in the U.S. From tripping over cords to walking into objects while texting, the study finds that cell phones cause various injuries.

General pain, contusions (bruises), and even face and head cuts are the norm. The study noted that one incident involved a person walking into a light pole while texting.

Computers and video game systems also contribute to various injuries, including the chest, back, and ribs.

According to the study, these issues are connected to bad posture problems during prolonged gaming or computer use.

According to the report, tech-related injuries have increased by 20 percent since 2020, with Millennials being more susceptible to them.

An uptick in these injuries is partially related to extra time people spent at home during COVID-19, which led to an increase in depending on technology for entertainment.

