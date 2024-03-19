Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $15M to Minnesota nonprofits

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced on Tuesday that eight Minnesota nonprofits would receive $15 million in donations.

Scott, an author and former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, gifted $640 million to 316 organizations through her organization Yield Giving.

Last year, Scott announced plans to give $1 million to 250 nonprofits in an "open call" for applications. However, after receiving more than 6,000 applications, she ended up giving much more.

Of the 316 organizations, eight are based in Minnesota. They are:

$2 million for Build Wealth Minnesota – a Minneapolis-based nonprofit to help empower families to build sustainable and social wealth.

$2 million for Gender Justice – a nonprofit founded in Minnesota to help advance gender equality.

$2 million for OutFront Minnesota – a Minnesota-based nonprofit founded in 1987 to help build power and address inequities within the LGBTQ+ communities.

$2 million for CAPI USA – a Minnesota-based nonprofit to help guide immigrants and refugees in their journey toward self-determination and social equality.

$2 million WellShare International – a nonprofit based in Minneapolis to help advance health equity through community defined solutions that are effective and affordable.

$2 million for Appetite For Change – a nonprofit based in north Minneapolis that uses food as a tool to help build health, wealth and social change.

$2 million for ISAIAH - a Minnesota-based nonprofit fighting for racial and economic justice.

$1 million Dream of Wild Health - a nonprofit based in the Twin Cities to restore the health and wellbeing of Native American communities.

"When we received the email, I was at an event and had to maintain my composure," said Mary Niedermeyer, CAPI CEO, in a statement. "We feel incredibly grateful and honored to receive this once in a lifetime gift. These funds will not only help CAPI boost our general operations, but they will also help us to establish a community reinvestment fund that is focused on the City of Brooklyn Center."

In 2023, Scott donated an additional $21.6 million to over half a dozen Twin Cities nonprofits. According to the Yield Giving database, 33 nonprofits in Minnesota have received at least $127.25 million since 2020.