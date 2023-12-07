Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $26.1M to half a dozen Twin Cities nonprofits

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced on Wednesday that six additional Twin Cities nonprofits will receive $21.6 million in donations.

Scott, an author and former wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, announced seven Twin Cities nonprofits are among the 360 organizations to receive $2.15 billion in grants this year, including a $2 million donation to a Little Canada nonprofit in September.

"Excited to call attention to these 360 outstanding organizations, every one of whom could use more allies…. Inspired by all the ways people work together to offer each other goodwill and support," Scott wrote on Yield Giving’s website.

The Twin Cities nonprofits receiving donations include:

$10 million for City of Lake Community Land Trust - a Minneapolis nonprofit focusing on preserving affordable homeownership

$7 million for Project for Pride in Living (PPL) – a Minneapolis nonprofit that helps provide affordable housing and career readiness services for lower-income families

$2.6 million for Southside Community Health Services – a community health center in south Minneapolis

$2.5 million for Battered Women’s Justice Project (BWJP) - a St. Paul nonprofit focusing on gender violence

$2 million for Hmong American Partnership - a nonprofit social service and community development focusing on the needs of Twin Cities immigrants and refugees

$2 million for Way to Grow – a nonprofit in Minneapolis providing free family support and education programming up to third grade

$2 million for Think Small – a nonprofit based in Little Canada providing resources for early childhood education.

The South Side Community Health Services executive director Ann Cazaban said the $2.6 million funding will go toward a new 30,000 square-foot community health center on East Lake Street, which will bring medical, dental vision, and behavioral health care.

"MacKenzie Scott’s investment with help us grow from serving 11,000 people per year to more than 18,000," said Cazaban in a written statement. "Locating these much-needed services under one roof will alleviate barriers for families and provide a trusted place where they can get the high-quality care they deserve. We are deeply grateful for MacKenzie Scott’s investment in our vision."

Since 2020, Scott has donated at least $102 million to 25 Minnesota-based nonprofits, according to Yield Giving’s database.