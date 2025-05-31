Person stabbed at a Walmart in Alexandria, suspect arrested

The Brief A person was stabbed at a Walmart in Alexandria Saturday morning. The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.



Stabbing at Alexandria Walmart

What we know:

According to Alexandria police, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at the Walmart on State Highway 29.

At the scene, officers found one person with stab wounds, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and was later arrested.

Police say the condition of the victim is currently unknown.

It is not known what led up to the stabbing.