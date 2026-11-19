The Brief Mayor Kaohly Her said Nov. 19 that St. Paul will clear the L'Orient encampment by Dec. 8 and the Randolph encampment by Dec. 15. City officials said the plan adds $1.6 million for specialized shelter beds and $150,000 for long-term housing planning. Advocates said the closures could scatter people again after the Aug. 5 Pig's Eye clearing and make overdoses and deaths harder to track.



St. Paul plans to clear its two remaining large homeless encampments in December, reopening a debate about safety, shelter and what happens after people are forced to move.

December deadlines for St. Paul camps

On Thursday, Nov. 19, city workers, shaking tents awake, told people living near L'Orient Street and Maryland Avenue East they have to leave by Dec. 8, and people living near Shepard Road and Randolph Avenue have to leave by Dec. 15.

St. Paul Mayor Kaholy Her said the city has been clear since summer that the remaining encampments would close by the end of the year because the sites are not safe for people living there, neighbors or workers responding there.

Local perspective:

Mutual aid groups serving the encampments reported that many people who left Pig's Eye Park after the Aug. 5 closure moved to another camp, saying people experiencing homelessness often do not see temporary shelters as an option.

"Now we're all going to be dispersed," said Sara House, whose boyfriend lives in the L’Orient camp. "What's going to happen to us?"

Anthony Lynch said past camp clearings have cost him almost all of his belongings and made it harder to move forward.

"People are expecting people living out here to get a job and get off the street. How is that going to happen when we're constantly having to do something like this?" said Lynch. Lynch also said he keeps running into the same barrier when he applies for permanent housing: "Same result. Felonies and no rent history," said Lynch. "I've done the paperwork. I've done what I needed to do to get in. I just can't get in anywhere."

Timeline:

Before the Pig's Eye closure in August, the city spent about $1 million on 60 new shelter beds. In the weeks after that clearing, city staff reported only seven of the more than 200 people leaving Pig's Eye used that resource.

Shelter funding and council response

On Thursday, Nov. 19, Her said the latest plan followed a city review of Pig's Eye.

"Behind this plan is months of honest reflection on Pig's Eye by staff who cared enough to ask hard questions about what we got right and what we didn't," said Her.

Her announced the city is redirecting $1.6 million from downtown housing conversions to specialized shelter beds, including some for people with mental health or addiction issues. Her also said the city is adding $150,000 for long-term housing planning.

"Doing nothing is not an option," said Her.

By the numbers:

St. Paul Fire Chief Jeramiah Melquist said makeshift heating sources found in encampments are creating serious fire hazards and toxic smoke. Melquist said fire crews have responded 206 times at the Randolph encampment and 118 times at L'Orient since Aug. 5, for 324 total responses.

Before Pig's Eye closed, the area near Shepard Road and Randolph Avenue averaged 11 police calls a month from January through July, according to city officials. After the closure, calls rose to 145 in August alone, more than a 1,200% increase, and St. Paul Fire told FOX 9 the Randolph site also creates access challenges because of the terrain, secured gates and conditions inside the camp.

The department said crews use special protective equipment there, and first responders used a four-wheeler for a medical call because the site was so difficult to reach. City staff also said the camp sits on a former auto salvage yard with soil contaminated by lead and carcinogenic substances, and the area is prone to flooding.

What's next:

The St. Paul City Council passed an $11 million homeless response plan earlier this fall. The council set a deadline to allocate that money by late next month, but it was unclear after Nov. 19's announcement whether council members would move forward with that plan.

Mutual aid groups are calling on the city to create long-term housing before the camps are cleared.

"Here the city is once again saying we're going to have all these shelter beds. Well, we had all these shelter beds when Pig's Eye closed," said Marie Purcell, with Veterans for Peace. Purcell also said advocates worry they will lose track of people who rely on their food and medical supplies once the camps are gone: "We're going to see overdoses. We're not going to be able to track all of the deaths," said Purcell.