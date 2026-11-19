The Brief Sen. Karin Housley, (R-Stillwater), officially won a fourth term after a recount that was certified Thursday. Court challenges are now launched or possible regarding races in Nisswa, Spring Lake Park and Woodbury. Recounts in the week of Nov. 23 still are ahead in the Moorhead Senate race, the Blaine House race, and the state’s 1st Congressional district.



Several Minnesota elections are still unsettled after recounts, a disputed ballot, and court challenges.

Minnesota election challenges

Local perspective:

Supporters of Nisswa Mayor Jennifer Carnahan filed a court challenge to Andy Schaefer’s win. A private investigator they hired said Schaefer’s mailing address lists Nisswa, but he and his family actually live outside the city in Lake Edward Township.

In Spring Lake Park, the mayor’s race first ended in a tie and then in a one-vote win for challenger Halyn Roth. The city council voted 3-1 to count a disputed ballot as a vote for both candidates, which took that vote away from incumbent Mayor Robert Nelson.

Dig deeper:

Nelson has not responded to FOX 9’s questions about whether he will challenge the result in Spring Lake Park.

In Woodbury, four voters asked a judge to disqualify Nicole Mitchell after she won a city council seat. Those voters claim the former state senator cannot hold office because she is still on felony probation for a 2023 burglary. The Secretary of State’s office says candidates must be eligible to vote to run for office and a 2023 law, upheld by the state Supreme Court, made convicted felons eligible to vote as soon as they’re no longer incarcerated.

Recounts keep Capitol races unsettled

At the Capitol, recounts are deciding three seats, and it still could take weeks or even months to settle everything tied to the Nov. 3 election.

By the numbers:

Stillwater Sen. Karin Housley officially won a fourth term on Nov. 19 after the Washington County canvassing board certified her 42-vote win following a recount.

Sen. Rob Kupec, (DFL-Moorhead), is headed to a recount the week of Nov. 23 while trailing Hawley school board member Austin Peterson by four votes. Rep. Nolan West, (R-Blaine), leads attorney Amanda Matchett by 22 votes before their recount in the week of Nov. 23, and the state canvassing board certified Jake Johnson’s win over U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, increasing his margin to 324 from 322.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how the court fights in Nisswa, Woodbury, and possibly Spring Lake Park will end. It also is not clear whether Nelson will formally challenge the Spring Lake Park result.

The final picture in the recount races is also not complete. Rep. Finstad has asked for a recount, which will begin on Nov. 30.