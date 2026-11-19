The Brief A data center ordinance passed by the Minneapolis City Council was vetoed by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The mayor said the council's zoning changes are "confounding" and that he objects to requiring an overlay district for each proposed site, saying that would create inconsistent rules. The Minneapolis Downtown Council CEO called on the mayor to veto the measure earlier this week, saying it would shift the tax burden away from homeowners and renters.



The Minneapolis mayor vetoed a data center ordinance that was passed by the city council last week, saying that last-minute changes to the ordinance would result in "a de facto ban" on data centers in the city.

Data center ordinance vetoed by Minneapolis mayor

What they're saying:

Mayor Frey said he objects to the council's proposed changes to primary zoning and requiring overlay districts for each proposed data center site. He also said "a strong commercial tax break" is needed to support the "robust social programs to support residents."

"We have an opportunity to provide an important regulatory framework, embrace economic progress, and alleviate a tax burden for our residents," Mayor Frey said. "We should do that."

Dig deeper:

Downtown Council CEO Adam Duininck called for a veto of the ordinance earlier this week, citing the sale of the Sleep Number building for $235 million, eight times its previous value of about $30 million. Duininck credited the AI data center for that increase in value.

"We want to try to make things easier for people to invest money in the city, it should be a clear process, a clear timeline," said Duininck.

Minneapolis data center ordinance

The other side:

The Minneapolis City Council passed the data center ordinance 7-6.

One of the compromises that was made after the full ban failed to pass was the overlay district. This measure means that any new data centers would need to be approved by the council, and that they would only be added to existing buildings instead of having new ones built.

The ordinance also required a mandatory disclosure of energy, water and generator use, and that data centers not be the primary use of the building.

The ordinance also barred data centers from the first or second floor, called for a sound attenuation plan and required a decommissioning plan if a site stops operating.

Data centers larger than 50,000 square feet would also have had to enter an Xcel Energy program and pay a premium for renewable energy credits, according to Chowdhury.