MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan 'intends' to run for US Senate

The Brief Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says she plans to run for U.S. Senate, but will make a formal announcement later this month. This news comes on the same morning U.S. Sen. Tina Smith announced she would not seek reelection.



Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan intends to run for U.S. Senate, but says she would make a formal announcement "later this month."

This news comes on the same day U.S. Sen. Tina Smith said she would not seek reelection in 2026.

Peggy Flanagan ‘intends’ to run for Senate

What they're saying:

In a statement on social media on Thursday, Flanagan said:

"I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state. I’ll make a formal announcement later this month. In the meantime, I’m talking with community and my family and friends. I will have more to say soon."

She also commented on Smith's decision not to seek reelection, saying "Smith has paved the way for so many women like me throughout her entire career. She uses her voice to fiercely defend the people of Minnesota. She’s fought for small businesses, farmers, and those who’ve been overlooked so they can have a fair shot at economic success.



"Sen. Smith is also an organizer at heart. She knows we all do better when everyone has a seat at the table. Thank you, Tina, for your leadership. I look forward to continuing our work together for Minnesotans," she added.

Royce White running for Senate

The other side:

Royce White, a Republican, said he also plans to run for Senate again. He lost his bid for Senate in 2024 to Amy Klobuchar.

Tina Smith won't seek reelection in 2026

The backstory:

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith on Thursday morning announced she would not seek reelection in 2026.

"This job has been the honor of a lifetime. For the rest of my term, I’ll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country. Thank you so much, Minnesota," she shared on social media.

In a video she shared (watch it above), she said that after 20 years in the public sector, she's ready to spend more time with her family. When she came to the Senate in 2018, she didn't have any grandchildren, and now she has four. Her family all lives in the Minneapolis area, and she wants to spend time with them at home.

"This decision is not political. It's entirely personal," Smith said.

Smith served as lieutenant governor of Minnesota before winning a special election in 2018 to fill Al Franken's Senate seat. She was reelected to the Senate in 2020.

During her time in the Senate, Smith has touted her work to lower prescription drug costs, pass climate legislation, and support rural communities.