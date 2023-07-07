Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in New Hope

article

A man was struck and killed in New Hope on Friday, and later died from their injuries.

At around 1 p.m., New Hope police and North Ambulance were dispatched to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 4200 block of Winnetka Ave North in New Hope.

Bystanders immediately rendered aid and North Memorial Paramedics performed life-saving measures, but the adult man died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative, and no persons or vehicles are being sought, police say.

The New Hope Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit, Minnesota State Patrol Crash Unit and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner are each handling aspects of the investigation.