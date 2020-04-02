Pedestrian struck, killed by 2 vehicles while crossing Hwy. 120 in Maplewood, Minnesota
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles while crossing Minnesota Highway 120 in Maplewood, Minnesota Thursday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:16 p.m., a Buick traveling northbound on Hwy. 120 and an unidentified SUV traveling southbound hit a pedestrian who was crossing the highway.
The pedestrian, a 67-year-old Oakdale woman, was declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.