Pedestrian struck, killed by 2 vehicles while crossing Hwy. 120 in Maplewood, Minnesota

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles while crossing Minnesota Highway 120 in Maplewood, Minnesota Thursday night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:16 p.m., a Buick traveling northbound on Hwy. 120 and an unidentified SUV traveling southbound hit a pedestrian who was crossing the highway.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old Oakdale woman, was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.