Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck in Fridley, Minn.

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally struck by a semi-truck Tuesday evening in Fridley, Minnesota.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, at 5:28 p.m., officials responded to a crash on Old Central Avenue NE near 72nd Avenue NE.

When they arrived, authorities learned a man driving a semi-truck was heading north on Old Central and turning west onto 72nd Ave NE when he struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.