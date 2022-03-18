Pedestrian critically injured after hit-and-run in downtown St. Paul

A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while crossing a street in downtown St. Paul Thursday night.

St. Paul Police says the man was struck at the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found him unresponsive with significant injuries from the hit-and-run accident. Medics transported him to Regions Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed someone driving a silver BMW hitting the man and leaving the scene. A 37-year-old man who said he was the owner of the BMW involved approached officers shortly after the accident and said his mechanic did it.

The owner told police he wasn't in the car at the time of the accident and said his mechanic was driving his car during the hit-and-run. He gave police his mechanic's information.

Police also located the BMW involved and towed it to the city impound lot.

A St. Paul Police spokesperson said that investigators are still trying to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. No arrests have been made yet.