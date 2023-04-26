PCA agencies violate labor laws after failing to pay COVID-19 funding wages

Five personal care assistant agencies violated Minnesota’s labor laws after failing to pay back wages for COVID-19 related funding, according to the state.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced Wednesday that the agencies – AbbeyCare Choice, Inc., A-1 Reliable Home Care Inc., Bella Mente Inc., Comfort at Home LLC and Trust Home Care LLC – owed a total of $79,000 in back-wages to 137 workers.

"Personal care assistants have physically and mentally demanding jobs and provide vital services to their fellow Minnesotans. They deserve to be paid all the wages they have earned," said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach in a statement. "We are glad to get these workers the wages they are owed."

In its investigation, DLI's Labor Standards unit determined the agencies failed to pay employees' wages for hours worked at the correct rate of pay, while incorrectly using funds allocated by the Minnesota Legislature in 2020 to increase wages, salaries and benefits for direct support workers.

According to the DLI, investigators found the following violations: