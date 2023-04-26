Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
15
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

PCA agencies violate labor laws after failing to pay COVID-19 funding wages

By
Published 
Updated 7:24PM
News
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Five personal care assistant agencies violated Minnesota’s labor laws after failing to pay back wages for COVID-19 related funding, according to the state.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced Wednesday that the agencies – AbbeyCare Choice, Inc., A-1 Reliable Home Care Inc., Bella Mente Inc., Comfort at Home LLC and Trust Home Care LLC – owed a total of $79,000 in back-wages to 137 workers.

"Personal care assistants have physically and mentally demanding jobs and provide vital services to their fellow Minnesotans. They deserve to be paid all the wages they have earned," said DLI Commissioner Nicole Blissenbach in a statement. "We are glad to get these workers the wages they are owed."

In its investigation, DLI's Labor Standards unit determined the agencies failed to pay employees' wages for hours worked at the correct rate of pay, while incorrectly using funds allocated by the Minnesota Legislature in 2020 to increase wages, salaries and benefits for direct support workers.

According to the DLI, investigators found the following violations:

  • AbbeyCare Choice, Inc. made illegal deductions from employees' wages for hours they worked, totaling $2,003 in back-wages to four employees;
  • Activeagingalliancecorporation.com, doing business as A-1 Reliable Home Care Inc., failed to pay the wages of its employees, including overtime wages, and failed to pay the COVID-19 temporary pay increase, totaling $48,605.89 in back-wages to 42 employees;
  • Bella Mente Inc. violated overtime and other pay requirements and did not correctly pay employees the COVID-19 temporary pay increase, totaling $13,935.22 in back-wages to 53 employees;
  • Comfort at Home LLC did not properly pay the temporary COVID-19 pay increase to workers, overtime compensation and wages for all hours employees worked, totaling $5,655.37 in back-wages to 10 workers;
  • Trust Home Care LLC violated overtime and other pay requirements and did not correctly pay employees the COVID-19 temporary pay increase, totaling $9,224.95 in back wages to 28 employees.