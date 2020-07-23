Parkways in Minneapolis to reopen to vehicle traffic on Aug. 5

Parkways in Minneapolis that have been closed to vehicles to allow for more social distancing on trails will be reopening to vehicle traffic by Aug. 5.

Weather pending, East Bde Maka Ska Parkway is scheduled to reopen on July 30. The parkway will close to all users on July 29 for a chip seal maintenance project.

On Aug. 3, staff will begin removing barriers along Cedar Lake, Lake Harriet, West Bde Maka Ska and West River Parkways.

A resolution passed by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board allowed the superintendent to spend up to $250,000 on the parkway closures. That funding will be used up by Aug. 3. Parkways closed in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.