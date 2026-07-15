Parasitic illness spreading: How to protect your family in Minnesota

The Brief Scientists may be close to identifying the source of a parasitic infection causing widespread stomach illness in 34 states. Minnesota has had 41 cases since May 1, and no outbreak, but health officials remain watchful as Michigan reports more than 3,000 cases. Experts say washing produce may not fully prevent infection, and heat is the most reliable way to kill the parasite.



A parasitic infection causing weeks of stomach trouble is spreading across the country, but Minnesota health officials are working to keep it at bay.

Tracking the spread and symptoms of cyclosporiasis

What we know:

Cyclosporiasis has sickened at least 6,000 people in 34 states this year, with Michigan hit especially hard.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has recorded only 41 cases since May 1.

"It is a gastrointestinal or diarrheal illness that is caused by a parasite called Cyclospora," Trisha Robinson, an epidemiologist and head of the waterborne diseases division at the Minnesota Department of Health, told FOX 9. "Symptoms start anywhere from about two days to two weeks after someone is exposed to the parasite, but typically it's about one week after somebody is exposed."

Symptoms are hard to miss and can last for weeks if untreated.

"Lots of diarrhea. Abdominal pain. Some people can have nausea and vomiting," said Erika Ehlers, a nurse practitioner at Essentia Hermantown.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s caseload isn’t unusual so far, but every case is a reason for concern. Cyclosporiasis has killed one person in Minnesota over the last ten years.

The parasite is most often spread through contaminated food or water.

"Raspberries, basil, like leafy greens — so the spinach, lettuce," said Ehlers.

Michigan health officials believe lettuce is the likely cause of their outbreak, but the exact source has not been confirmed.

Health officials in Minnesota are closely monitoring the situation.

"We always take a really close look at those and are always watching them," said Robinson.

People most at risk for serious illness include the very young, the very old, those with compromised immune systems, and people with existing gastrointestinal conditions like Crohn’s or colitis.

Protecting yourself and your family

What you can do:

"Cyclospora is a really complicated thing in terms of whether there is perfect advice to give," Robinson said.

"Sometimes because of this particular type of organism, washing the food is not always going to take this off," Ehlers added.

Heat is the most reliable way to destroy the parasite.

"Heat does destroy that organism," said Ehlers. "Some of those foods you're just not going to microwave. You're not going to cook them on the stove and, so, it is something that you got to just kind of be careful."

Treatment usually involves a week to ten days of antibiotics, but options are limited for people with sulfa allergies.

The infection can go away on its own, but that may take months, with an ongoing risk of dehydration and persistent stomach pain.

If you experience persistent symptoms, especially after eating leafy greens or berries, health experts recommend talking to your doctor about testing and treatment.

Testing is usually covered by health insurance, but not always, so it’s important to check your plan.

What we don't know:

Scientists have not yet confirmed the exact source of the outbreak, but they believe Michigan’s is linked to outbreaks in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

It’s unclear if Minnesota could see a spike in cases if the source is not identified soon.