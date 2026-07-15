Robbinsdale launches new app for alerts

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The Brief Robbinsdale will switch from tip411 to the Bridge911 app on July 6, 2026. Bridge911 offers real-time alerts, tip submission, video calling and officer verification. After July 6, 2026, tip411 will no longer be used for city alerts or police tips.



The City of Robbinsdale is rolling out a new way for residents to connect with police and get city alerts, all through a free mobile app.

Robbinsdale launches Bridge911 app

What we know:

Bridge911 officially replaced tip411 starting Monday, July 6, 2026. After that date, Robbinsdale stopped sending alerts and accepting tips through tip411, so residents are encouraged to make the switch as soon as possible.

The new app will push out notifications about things like parking restrictions during snow emergencies, critical incidents, and events that could impact travel routes in the city.

What they're saying:

Bridge911 is designed to keep people informed and connected, during things like snow emergencies or major police operations.

"Keeping people notified about things happening in the city that can impact them is important," said Captain John Elder. "Whether it's an expected snowfall of more than two inches, where vehicles may be ticketed and towed, or an area of the city to avoid due to a large police operation, timely information matters."

App features and how to use them

Local perspective:

With Bridge911, users can submit tips directly to the Robbinsdale Police Department, just like with tip411. The app also introduces new features, including video calling for real-time communication with police.

Another key feature is officer verification. Residents can use the app to confirm the identity of someone claiming to be a Robbinsdale police officer.

What you can do:

Bridge911 is free to download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. For step-by-step sign-up instructions, visit www.robbinsdalemn.gov/policeapp.