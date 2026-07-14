Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, South Clearwater County, East Becker County, Norman County, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County, West Becker County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, West Polk County, Clay County, South Beltrami County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, Mahnomen County
5
Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stearns County, Dakota County, Rice County, Washington County, Anoka County, Meeker County, Swift County, Todd County, Blue Earth County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Redwood County, Watonwan County, Morrison County, Hennepin County, Wright County, McLeod County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Ramsey County, Renville County, Mille Lacs County, Brown County, Goodhue County, Yellow Medicine County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Douglas County, Barron County, Pierce County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Heat Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Pine County, South Cass County, South Aitkin County, Crow Wing County, Washburn County, Burnett County
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, North St. Louis County
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Douglas County

Catalytic converter thefts plummet after new law: What you need to know

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 14, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Published July 14, 2026 4:38 PM CDT
Catalytic converter thefts plummet after new law, police still watching
Catalytic converter thefts plummet after new law, police still watching

Catalytic converter thefts plummet after new law, police still watching

Catalytic converter thefts have dropped drastically across the Metro, including by 95% in New Brighton and Eagan since a new law took effect on Aug. 1, 2023. Police say stricter rules for selling converters have made thefts much less common, but some risk remains. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the story.

The Brief

    • Catalytic converter thefts have dropped drastically across the Twin Cities metro, including by 95% in New Brighton and Eagan since a new law took effect on Aug. 1, 2023.
    • Police say stricter rules for selling converters have made thefts much less common, but some risk remains.
    • Law enforcement is now able to focus on other investigations, though not every state has similar laws.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Catalytic converter thefts once plagued neighborhoods, but a new law has changed the game for police and car owners.

How catalytic converter thefts used to happen

What we know:

Thieves could steal a catalytic converter in just one to two minutes, often without drawing attention, said Salim Omari, chief of the Eagan Police Department.

"To get underneath a vehicle pretty inconspicuously and with an appropriate saw, [they] could get those off of their cars in one to two minutes and be out of the neighborhood fairly quickly," Omari told FOX 9.

Catalytic converter thefts slow in Minnesota
Catalytic converter thefts slow in Minnesota

Catalytic converter thefts slow in Minnesota

A law that took effect in 2023 to slow the theft of catalytic converters is having a dramatic effect in only a few short years. FOX 9’s Corin Hoggard has the details.

Catalytic converters help control car emissions by turning toxic gases into less harmful substances.

Thieves targeted them for the valuable metals inside, which could be sold to scrapyards, said Trevor Hamdorf, New Brighton deputy director of public safety.

"Inside the catalytic converter there are metals, and they would then bring some of the metals in and then sell the catalytic converters to the scrapyards and the scrapyard would then be able to extract the metals," said Hamdorf.

Thefts were especially common in 2021 and 2022, when it was relatively easy to sell stolen converters.

Police spent years on prevention and investigation, including using bait cars in Eagan to catch thieves.

A new law brings big changes

Why you should care:

A bill passed in 2023 made it much harder to sell catalytic converters unless they were clearly linked to a specific car.

Scrap metal dealers who buy them illegally now face at least a misdemeanor charge and possibly a felony.

The law took effect on Aug. 1, 2023, and thefts in New Brighton and Eagan dropped by 95% immediately.

Police say it is rare for a law to have such an immediate and dramatic impact.

"The only other one I can think of is the pseudoephedrine law back when they put that behind the counters. That was pretty effective in addressing some of the mobile meth labs that were occurring," said Hamdorf.

With the drop in thefts, police have shifted resources back to traditional investigations and patrols.

"I'm very grateful that we can allocate those resources to what our community really needs today," said Omari.

Some agencies saw a brief uptick in thefts late last year or early this year, but that trend has slowed again. Investigators remain on alert, since not every state has similar laws, and some thieves still see an opportunity.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether more states will adopt similar measures to Minnesota, but according to insurance carrier claims data, California, New York, Illinois, Texas, and Florida have the highest rate of catalytic converter thefts even after adopting less strict laws to curb the crime. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesotaPolitics