Shot in the line of duty: St. Peter officer’s nonprofit is helping his own department heal

The Brief Officer Austin Buss was shot multiple times while pursuing an armed suspect in Saint Peter last month. The police department is now leaning on Buss’ own non-profit to help process the traumatic events. Prior to the shooting, Buss had founded The Brothers in Law which facilitates sauna and cold plunge therapy for first responders who want to focus on their mental health and wellness.



A St. Peter police officer is sharing his story of survival after being ambushed and shot in the line of duty. His nonprofit is now helping his own department heal.

Officer recounts shooting and recovery journey

What we know:

Officer Austin Buss was shot in the arm and chest while pursuing a suspect who had fled to the second floor of a St. Peter home on June 18.

"I am thankful, right? I shouldn't be here. And for some reason, God kept me here. And I believe it's for a reason to continue on and continue to help people," Buss told the FOX 9 Investigators,

Buss was wearing his bulletproof vest, which he believes saved his life, along with a small token he had previously received from his 4-year-old son.

"I was getting ready to walk out the door to go to work. And he goes, ‘Hey, Daddy, I want you to take baby Jesus with you to work to keep you safe.’ So, I put it in my work pants pocket, and he had kind of been there ever since," explained Buss, who said he is driven by faith and a desire to help others.

Authorities recently released police body-camera footage of the stairwell encounter.

The suspect, 21-year-old Jordan Michael Donahue, opened fire with a shotgun, shattering Buss’ arm and hitting him square in the chest. Buss and his partner returned fire.

"I thought he was dead until I heard his voice," recalled his wife Kayla Buss. "And even then, when he was in the emergency surgery, I just kept asking the surgeons, like, is he going to make it?"

Nonprofit focused on emergency responder mental wellness

The backstory:

The St. Peter Police Department is now leaning on a nonprofit Buss started prior to the shooting to help officers heal from the traumatic experience.

The Brothers in Law focuses on mental health and wellness for first responders.

His organization raised $30,000 to build a mobile wellness trailer, which travels around southern Minnesota following traumatic calls.

The trailer includes a wood-burning sauna and cold tub.

"That body going from the hot temperature down to that cold temperature really gets you into that fight or flight response, kind of gives you that, ‘oh crap’ factor and really helps you work on controlling your breathing and your emotions at that time," said Buss.

The mobile wellness unit is currently parked at the St. Peter Police Station.

"That's kind of the crazy conversations my wife and I have recently is how full circle this all has come," said Buss, who encourages other emergency responders to talk about their struggles in coping with the job.

"That's what I have learned," concluded Buss. "It is OK not to be OK. And you have to be vulnerable about it to let people know that it is OK to talk about stuff that is going on in their lives. And I am not afraid to admit it. I am not going to be able to get through this by myself either."

'It all started from dealing with a traumatic experience'

What they're saying:

Buss recalled needing to address his own mental health after responding to a multiple fatality vehicle crash and losing a police officer friend to suicide in a 24-hour stretch several years ago.

"It all started from dealing with a traumatic experience and finding alternative ways to deal with problems," said Buss.

He believes the sauna and cold plunge help first responders manage the stress and emotions of the job.

"You can sit in the sauna by yourself if you want and really sweat it out and work through your own problems. But our whole intent is, if we can get people to do it together, do it with your co-workers and really experience that sauna treatment, you're in the fight together. You're not alone. It's a team effort which also relates out into the real world of the job," Buss explained.

Arm shattered; more surgical procedures needed

Dig deeper:

Buss has already undergone three surgeries for his shattered arm and faces more procedures, with a titanium rod now holding the limb together.

He says he eventually wants to return to his police beat and promises to continue to support the mental health and wellness needs of his peers.