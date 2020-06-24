Paisley Park to reopen July 1, special tours available

Prince fans are invited back to Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota after the museum closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After a more than three-month hiatus, Paisley Park will be reopening Wednesday, July 1.

Museum officials wrote that, in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz's guidelines, Paisley Park has implemented health precautions including a “no touch” admission, reduced capacity, smaller tours and frequent cleanings.

Visitors can tour the finished outdoor patio space and buy tickets to one of four tours to get up close to special items such as Prince's cloud suit, handwritten lyrics and an elaborate trophy room.

Tickets can be reserved online, and tours will take place Monday and Tuesday, as well as Thursday through Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The museum is closed Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

"We are thrilled to reopen our doors and invite guests back to Paisley Park in a safe manner," Paisley Park Executive Director Alan Seiffert said in a release. "Prince's music and legacy have brought so many people--across the globe and diverse communities--together through the years. Now more than ever, it's essential that we continue his vision of love, freedom, connection and community, and once again welcome fans to experience his legacy within Paisley Park's walls."