Overnight closure planned starting Friday for I-35W northbound as crews move crane

If you looking to spend a night on the town in Minneapolis on Friday, a closure along I-35W could impact your trip.

The northbound lanes for the highway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. on Friday through Saturday morning at 6 a.m. The closure will impact traffic between Highway 62 and I-94, MnDOT officials report.

We're told the lanes will be closed as crews move a crane and drill into the work area along the highway. The crane will assists crews working on a revised drainage system for I-35W.