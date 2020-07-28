Over $45M dedicated for 3 shelters, housing sites for those experiencing homelessness in Hennepin County

article

A partnership between the City of Minneapolis, Hennepin County and the state has brought together more than $45 million in funds to build three new shelters and housing sites for people experiencing homelessness in Minneapolis.

Across the three sites, there will be 167 units for housing and a minimum of 110 shelter beds.

Tuesday morning, local officials met at the site of a shelter that will serve members of the Native community experiencing homelessness. The shelter is expected to be open before the end of the year.

"We do, in fact, have a homeless crisis in our city and it has been compounded by so many different issues, from an economic downturn, to a global pandemic, to an opioid crisis,” Frey said. “We are in the position to act, and act we will."

The money for the project comes from housing infrastructure bonds, the city’s affordable housing trust fund and Housing Revenue Bond Allocation.

The three homeless sites are:

American Indian Community Development Center

2012 Cedar Avenue

The shelter, which was proposed by the American Indian Development Corporation, provide culturally-sensitive shelter and services for Native individuals experiencing homelessness.

Exodus 2

1007 East 14th Street

Exodus 2 will provide affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness--including units specifically for those who are medically vulnerable and units for veterans. It will also have 30 medical respite shelter beds.

Gordon Center

2220 16th Avenue North

Located in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis, the Gordon Center site will provide shelter for women experiencing homelessness.