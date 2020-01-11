Oprah makes tour stop in St. Paul with goal to help women find new focus in 2020

article

Oprah Winfrey was in town on Saturday as her "2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus" tour made a stop in the Twin Cities.

Oprah was joined by comedian Tina Fey at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul for the day-long event focused on wellness and helping women make positive life changes.

Oprah said her goal is to encourage women to find a new focus on life that will help their dreams come true.

"So this is our day to focus you," Oprah told the crowd. "What makes me happy in life now. 2020, my word is 'purpose.' I made a decision I wasn't going to do anything, not make a move, not leave my front door, unless it was purposeful. So I am here to share with you what I believe are the keys to focusing on having a magnificent life."

Saturday's stop in St. Paul was the second for the tour that kicked off last weekend in Florida. Oprah plans to make a total of nine stops across the country over the next couple of months, with each event featuring a different guest speaker.