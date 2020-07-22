One woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Isanti County

One woman is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Isanti County.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 65 near 269th Avenue in Athens Township just south of Isanti, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The State Patrol reports that a 23-year-old Rochester woman was driving northbound in a Toyota RAV4 when she struck a Ford Taurus travelling westbound. Roads were wet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Taurus died at the scene of the crash. The State Patrol identified the driver as Carrie Callin, 44, from Isanti.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4 is being treated at Cambridge Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the incident report.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This is an open investigation. Additional information has not been released.