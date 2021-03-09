Shooting leaves one dead, one injured in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near 26th Street East and Cedar Avenue South Monday night.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls shortly after 10:00 p.m. reporting gun shots in the area.

When officers arrived on scene they found two victims, a man with non-life threatening injuries, and a juvenile male in grave condition and rendered aid.

The adult victim was transported to a nearby hospital. Medical personal attended to the juvenile victim on scene, but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The preliminary investigation shows two groups of people were shooting at each other when the two victims were hit.

Police have no suspects in custody and say the investigation is ongoing.