1 dead, 4 injured in crash in western Wisconsin

One person was killed and four people were injured when two cars collided in western Wisconsin Monday morning.

The Burnett County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred near Sand Lake Township around 11:20 a.m. Monday when a Chrysler Town and Country minivan, traveling westbound, collided with a Honda Civic, traveling east.

The driver of the Civic needed to be extricated from the car. They were transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Five other people were injured in the crash and two additional helicopters were needed to transport patients to the hospital.

Authorities say weather and road conditions were a factor in the crash.