Omar Fateh campaign says Minneapolis office was vandalized

The campaign for Minneapolis Mayoral Candidate Omar Fateh says it filed a police report after their campaign office was vandalized this week.

Fateh's campaign office vandalized

What they're saying:

Fateh's campaign team says they found a message outside their building that reads, "Somali Muslim — this is no joke." The campaign says it filed a police report on Wednesday.

Fateh's campaign says this is the latest incident of hate speech it has received. In a statement, Fateh's team says: "Our campaign will not be deterred by hate speech and vandalism. We will not back down to Islamaphobia. I will not be bullied or intimidated."

Dig deeper:

Fateh, who is a Minnesota state senator, is running for mayor of Minneapolis against incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey this year.

Fateh was initially endorsed by the Minneapolis DFL but the Minnesota DFL revoked the endorsement after Frey challenged the endorsement following a chaotic DFL convention. The Minneapolis DFL did ask the Minnesota DFL to reinstate his endorsement.

