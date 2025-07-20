Expand / Collapse search

State Sen. Omar Fateh endorsed for mayor by Minneapolis DFL

By
Published  July 20, 2025 1:05pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
Mpls DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor, analyst responds

Mpls DFL endorses Omar Fateh for mayor, analyst responds

The Minneapolis Democratic Farmer-Labor party endorsed Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh for mayor, challenging Mayor Frey's leadership. Political analyst Blois Olson breaks down what this means for the race ahead.

The Brief

    • The Minneapolis DFL endorsed Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh for mayor.
    • There are a total of five candidates currently running for Minneapolis mayor.
    • Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign criticized the "extremely flawed and irregular conduct" of the convention.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - State Senator Omar Fateh won the Minneapolis DFL endorsement for mayor, challenging Mayor Jacob Frey, who has served as mayor since 2018. 

State Sen. Omar Fateh endorsed for mayor of Mpls by DFL

State Sen. Omar Fateh endorsed for mayor of Mpls by DFL

The Minneapolis DFL convention endorsed Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh for mayor of the city, challenging Mayor Frey, who has served since 2018.

Minneapolis race for mayor

Big picture view:

Fateh won the endorsement over four other candidates at the DFL convention on Saturday night, including current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The convention was initially planned to happen at North High School, but organizers moved it to Target Center to make space for the 800 delegates and the 800 alternates.

This won Fateh the party's symbolic vote of confidence, as well as volunteer power, to put toward his efforts to win the race.

Minneapolis mayoral candidates at DFL convention

Minneapolis mayoral candidates at DFL convention

Candidates for Minneapolis mayor were seeking support at the DFL convention Saturday. FOX 9's Babs Santos has the latest.

DFL endorses State Sen. Omar Fateh 

What they're saying:

State Sen. Fateh released the following statement: "This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes and politics as usual. It is a mandate to build a city that works for all of us." 

Mayor Frey responds

What they're saying:

Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign released a statement after the vote that said, "This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention. Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey. 
We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November."

If successful, this would be Mayor Frey's third term in office. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered at the Minneapolis DFL convention, statements from State Senator Omar Fateh and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. 

PoliticsMinneapolis