State Sen. Omar Fateh endorsed for mayor by Minneapolis DFL

The Brief The Minneapolis DFL endorsed Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh for mayor. There are a total of five candidates currently running for Minneapolis mayor. Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign criticized the "extremely flawed and irregular conduct" of the convention.



State Senator Omar Fateh won the Minneapolis DFL endorsement for mayor, challenging Mayor Jacob Frey, who has served as mayor since 2018.

Minneapolis race for mayor

Big picture view:

Fateh won the endorsement over four other candidates at the DFL convention on Saturday night, including current Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

The convention was initially planned to happen at North High School, but organizers moved it to Target Center to make space for the 800 delegates and the 800 alternates.

This won Fateh the party's symbolic vote of confidence, as well as volunteer power, to put toward his efforts to win the race.

DFL endorses State Sen. Omar Fateh

What they're saying:

State Sen. Fateh released the following statement: "This endorsement is a message that Minneapolis residents are done with broken promises, vetoes and politics as usual. It is a mandate to build a city that works for all of us."

Mayor Frey responds

What they're saying:

Mayor Jacob Frey's campaign released a statement after the vote that said, "This election should be decided by the entire city rather than the small group of people who became delegates, particularly in light of the extremely flawed and irregular conduct of this convention. Voters will now have a clear choice between the records and leadership of Sen. Fateh and Mayor Frey.

We look forward to taking our vision to the voters in November."

If successful, this would be Mayor Frey's third term in office.