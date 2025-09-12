Omar Fateh’s mayoral campaign probably broke state law, judge says

The Brief State Sen. Omar Fateh’s mayoral campaign probably violated state law, a judge found. The finding came after a Minneapolis attorney filed a complaint over the campaign’s use of a DFL endorsement logo. The DFL endorsed Fateh in July but rescinded its endorsement a month later over concerns about the voting process.



State Sen. Omar Fateh’s mayoral campaign continued to use a DFL endorsement logo on campaign literature and yard signs and on its website even after the party revoked its endorsement, a move that likely violated state law, a judge found.

Judge finds probable cause that Fateh campaign broke the law, allows case to move forward

What we know:

Fateh’s mayoral campaign continued to distribute fliers, lawn signs and other literature bearing the DFL logo even after the party revoked its endorsement, according to a complaint filed with the Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings.

The decision to continue to use the DFL logo probably violated state law, an administrative judge found. According to court documents, the Fateh campaign did not deny the allegations. The party rescinded its endorsement on Aug. 21 but did not request that the campaign remove its logo until Aug. 26, according to court records.

Who filed the complaint:

The complaint was filed by Timothy Keane, a Minneapolis-based real estate attorney. In his complaint, he included multiple social media posts and an archived screenshot of Fateh’s campaign website as evidence.

What’s the law:

The Fair Campaign Practices Act prohibits "a false claim stating or implying that a candidate or ballot question has the support or endorsement of a major political party or party unit or of an organization." Under the law, "a person or candidate may not state in written campaign material that the candidate or ballot question has the support or endorsement of an individual without first getting written permission from the individual to do so."

Complaint comes after DFL endorsement was revoked

The backstory:

In July, the DFL endorsed Fateh for Minneapolis mayor during its annual convention. But the party revoked its endorsement a month later amid concerns about how the process unfolded. Mayor Jacob Frey’s campaign challenged the endorsement, calling the voting process "highly flawed" and "untested." The party did not endorse another candidate.

The response:

Neither the Fateh campaign nor Keane responded to a request for comment.

What’s next:

The case will now go before a panel of three judges for a final determination and assessment of any penalties.