Minneapolis DFL appeals decision to revoke Omar Fateh's endorsement for mayor

The Brief The Minneapolis DFL is appealing the decision to revoke Sen. Omar Fateh's endorsement for mayor of the city. In August, the Minnesota DFL's Constitution, Rules, and Bylaws Committee (CRBC) stripped Fateh of his endorsement after incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey challenged it multiple times. The Minneapolis DFL is requesting a hearing before the DFL's State Executive Committee (SEC) to present evidence.



The Minneapolis DFL has filed an appeal after Sen. Omar Fateh's endorsement for mayor was revoked.

Minneapolis DFL appeal

What we know:

The Minneapolis DFL is appealing the decision to revoke Fateh's endorsement, which came after a slew of challenges to the endorsement by incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey.

The Minneapolis DFL argues that the Constitution, Rules, and Bylaws Committee (CRBC), which made the decision to revoke the endorsement, has several members with "profound" conflicts of interest during the hearing and deliberations.

According to the appeal, the CRBC introduced "disproven facts" that were reportedly not raised for review in the hearing. The appeal also argues that the CRBC fabricated "entirely fictional DFL rules."

The appeal asks the SEC to consider the harm to the party's reputation that has allegedly occurred since the CRBC's decision.

The Minneapolis DFL argues the CRBC disregarded the authority of their delegates to "fix problems arising at their convention by themselves."

According to the Minneapolis DFL, the CRBC went against Minneapolis caucus-goers, who "overwhelmingly" chose Fateh as their candidate for Minneapolis mayor.

Finally, the Minneapolis DFL says the CRBC has "corrupted" the DFL's "bottom-up" process.

What they're saying:

"Reversing this misstep by the CRBC, and bringing the party back together, is essential for DFL victories this year and in 2026. We look forward to SEC’s review and correction of the CRBC’s dramatic error," the Minneapolis DFL said in a statement.

Read the full appeal below:

Omar Fateh's DFL endorsement revoked

The backstory:

The decision comes after Frey challenged the Minneapolis DFL's endorsement multiple times after a chaotic DFL convention that led to Fateh's endorsement.

DFL Party Chairman Richard Carlborn says the decision to remove the mayoral endorsement comes after a review of the challenges found "substantial failures" in the DFL convention's voting process, and "acknowledgment that a mayoral candidate was errantly eliminated from contention."

The CRBC findings after the review show that the voting system for endorsement produced a very inaccurate count of the first, undercounted by 176 votes.

The findings also state that the entire Ward 5 credentials books were lost by the Minneapolis DFL, causing delegates to have to re-establish delegate status. Additionally, the master check-in sheet at registration was not properly secured.

READ MORE: DFL strips Omar Fateh's endorsement for Minneapolis mayor

The Minneapolis DFL is now barred by the CBRC from conducting another 2025 mayoral endorsing convention, or even endorsing a candidate on their own.

Also, the Minneapolis DFL has been placed on two years' probation by the CBRC under the supervision of the DFL State Executive Committee. After two years, they have to submit a best practices plan.