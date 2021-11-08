String of animal poisonings prompts warning in Twin Cities east metro

Officials are warning pet owners after recent poisonings left a number of animals dead in the Twin Cities east metro area.

Companion Animal Control reported that over the past week, they've seen the poisoning and subsequent deaths of five cats, three dogs and seven squirrels in the areas of Baytown Township, Hugo and Lake Elmo.

Companion Animal Control, which operates out of Washington County and parts of Wisconsin, wrote on Facebook that since none of the cases produced evidence of intentional poisoning, they believe the poisonings could be due to rodent poisons people are putting on their property to prevent infestations.

Pet owners are encouraged to watch their animals very closely in order to prevent them from eating potential poison. If you suspect your animal has been poisoned intentionally, you should immediately go to a veterinarian.

Some of the common symptoms of poisoning include:

Advertisement