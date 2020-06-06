Officials investigate fire at Taylors Falls inn, no one injured

article

Officials are investigating after a fire started at an inn in Taylors Falls, Minnesota Friday evening.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:41 p.m., authorities received a call that the Springs Inn in Taylors Falls was on fire. Officials said the building was under renovation and only had three occupants inside at the time the fire started. All occupants made it out safely.

One of the witnesses shared a video of the incident, writing that the owner and a bystander stepped in to try to help, at one point rescuing a dog.

Officials believe the fire likely started from a person negligently smoking inside the building. The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating. Arson is not suspected.