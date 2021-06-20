Victoria community worried about sex offender's relocation, Sheriff hopes to quell fears

article

A Carver County community is worried about a sex offender moving into the area.

Last week, the Carver County Sheriff notified the community of Victoria that 42-year-old Matthew Vanhecke would be moving to the neighborhood in just a matter of days. Vanhecke is a level 3 sex offender, which is the highest risk for re-offense.

Officials there recognize that the man is moving into a new development that has many school-aged children.

"I feel actually it is a lack of responsibility that they aren’t taking into account the neighborhood that they’re bringing him into and the lives that it's affecting," said Autumn Paschke, a mother of two in the neighborhood.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says level three offenders that are highly monitored, which he will be, have a very low rate of recidivism. Living with family, as this man will, provides the best stability and chance at recovery.

That is not easing parents’ fears, however. An online petition now has more than 2,000 signatures and neighbors asking the state to reconsider his place of residence.

In response to the outcry, the sheriff is hosting a community meeting Monday evening, but officials don’t anticipate changing his home address as they’ve already evaluated the location and circumstances and decided this is the best option.