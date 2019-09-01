Officials cite 'operator inexperience' in northern Minnesota plane crash

article

Officials are investigating after a man crashed a plane early Sunday morning in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:45 a.m., officials responded to a report of a plane crash in the 5000 block of Townline Road in Colvin Township.

The pilot, Robert Kangas, had reportedly taken off in a single seat ultralight aircraft from his property and, within about a minute, had crashed it into the swampy ditch of Townline Road just west of his property. He was not injured.

Authorities say operator inexperience is believed to be a factor in the crash.