Off-duty Texas school officer in coma after selfless act turns tragic

A Texas school police officer remains in a medically-induced coma after she was struck by a vehicle, according to the Edgewood Independent School District.

School officials said Officer Tina Egelston was hit late in the evening of January 20.

According to a local outlet, Egelston was off-duty and directing traffic when she took a break and went to a nearby gas station.

Her family told the outlet that she was helping strangers who had run out of gas when she was hit by a car.

"Two people had asked her for a ride back to their vehicle that had run out of gas. And of course, she gave them a ride, because that is what she does," her niece Jennifer Leslie told the outlet.

The family added that Egelston suffered broken ribs and a severe brain injury.

"There are fractures in her skull. She has some bleeds in her brain," Leslie added.

The family hopes to get a prognosis of the officer later this week.

"We are sad, but we are optimistic because she does have a fighting spirit," EISD PD Chief Jesse Quiroga said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "We are hoping she can hear us. I’m optimistic that she’ll be back to us soon."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.