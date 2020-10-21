Expand / Collapse search
October storm dumps nearly 11 inches of snow on Sedan, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Snow totals from Tuesday's storm. (FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - Tuesday’s October snowstorm dropped a whopping 10.8 inches on the town of Sedan in west central Minnesota—the highest snow total in the state. 

The south Twin Cities metro generally saw 7-9 inches of snow while the north metro got 5-7 inches. 

FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin not thrilled to see snow in October

FOX 9 Reporter Karen Scullin hates the snow, but she caught up with some heartier Minnesotans who disagree.

Tuesday was the snowiest day on record for October for Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which saw 6.9 inches of snow, and the second snowiest October day on record at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which reported 7.9 inches of snow. It was also the heaviest storm this early in the season for the Twin Cities. 

Snow totals from Tuesday's storm. (FOX 9)

SNOW TOTALS

  • Sedan: 10.8 inches 
  • Burnsville: 9.0 inches 
  • New Prague: 9.0 inches 
  • Ellsworth, Wisconsin: 8.9 inches 
  • Farmington: 8.0 inches 
  • Red Wing: 8.0 inches 
  • Edina: 7.5 inches 
  • Mahtomedi: 6.9 inches 
  • St. Paul: 6.5 inches 
  • Minneapolis: 6.5 inches 
  • Maple Grove: 6.0 inches 
  • Forest Lake: 6.0 inches 
  • Andover: 5.1 inches 
  • Cambridge: 4.0 inches 

