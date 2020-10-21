October storm dumps nearly 11 inches of snow on Sedan, Minnesota

article

Tuesday’s October snowstorm dropped a whopping 10.8 inches on the town of Sedan in west central Minnesota—the highest snow total in the state.

The south Twin Cities metro generally saw 7-9 inches of snow while the north metro got 5-7 inches.

Tuesday was the snowiest day on record for October for Eau Claire, Wisconsin, which saw 6.9 inches of snow, and the second snowiest October day on record at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, which reported 7.9 inches of snow. It was also the heaviest storm this early in the season for the Twin Cities.

Snow totals from Tuesday's storm. (FOX 9)

SNOW TOTALS

Advertisement

Sedan: 10.8 inches

Burnsville: 9.0 inches

New Prague: 9.0 inches

Ellsworth, Wisconsin: 8.9 inches

Farmington: 8.0 inches

Red Wing: 8.0 inches

Edina: 7.5 inches

Mahtomedi: 6.9 inches

St. Paul: 6.5 inches

Minneapolis: 6.5 inches

Maple Grove: 6.0 inches

Forest Lake: 6.0 inches

Andover: 5.1 inches

Cambridge: 4.0 inches

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track winter weather live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations: fox9.com/apps