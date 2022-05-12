Expand / Collapse search
Norwood Young America Choir performs in basement amid tornado warning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Norwood Young America
FOX 9

Choir concert moves to school basement during severe weather

A tornado warning and severe storms didn't stop the students at Central High School in Norwood Young America from performing their choir concert Wednesday night.

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. (FOX 9) - "The show must go on," a concertgoer in Norwood Young America heard a high school choir member say before the concert re-started. 

Wednesday night, one song into a choir concert that had already been delayed because of a tornado warning, the show was once again interrupted. Everyone's phone showed the same message to head to safety as another tornado was possibly on the way.

The crowd gathered at Central High School for the performance filed to the basement for safety for a second time. 

With everyone lined up in a basement hallway, some high school choir members brought a piano in and started the concert up again, right there, amid the tornado warning, singing for their audience until the warning had passed. 