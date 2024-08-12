Northern lights spotted across Minnesota on Sunday: Photos

A geometric storm that launched off the sun a few days ago led to the arrival of the aurora borealis overnight in Minnesota.

People reported seeing the northern lights as far south as Illinois, so they were likely visible throughout Minnesota on Sunday night. Here are some pictures viewers sent in of the northern lights.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Northern Lights captured in Lindstrom by Rachel. From: Supplied

What causes the northern lights?

Miss the northern lights Sunday night? Don't fret, you may have many more chances in the months ahead. That's because we are entering the peak of the 11-year sunspot cycle. Sunspots are temporarily relatively cooler areas, but very volatile sections on the sun. The exact cause of these spots isn't entirely clear, but we do know that the sun goes through cycles of how many spots are present at any given time.

sun spots (Supplied)

Sunspots are the primary cause of the aurora borealis on Earth. These spots will occasionally erupt with plasma and supercharged particles that are hurled outward from the spot. If a spot erupts and it's pointed toward the Earth, then those charged particles will head our way. The knowledge of how all of this works is still relatively new so forecasting the aurora is still fairly imprecise, but forecasts are getting better every year.

It may seem weird that it's the cooler spots that are actually the spots that send particles our way, but it's because these spots are more unstable leading to the ejection of a huge amount of particles. Because they are more unstable, they actually appear brighter if you look at them through a specially designed telescope. This shows up well when comparing where the current sunspots are located on a map of the sun.

Recent solar cycle.

Here are a couple of images that show the 11-year cycle for sunspots. The picture above shows the timing of the current cycle with the average peak not too far away, set for late this year. But the actual number of sunspots will vary from day to day and week to week as seen with the blue line, currently well above what was expected for this time period.

Long term solar cycle

To extend the timing to show the last few cycles shows just how quiet sunspots have been for the last 25 years or so. There are many millennials and all of Gen Z that haven't experienced a truly active sun cycle because you have to go back to years near 1990 to find a busier sunspot cycle. The late 1970s and early 80s experienced an even busier sunspot cycle than the 1990 time frame. This is why the more seasoned adults may remember far more Northern Light appearances when they were younger. They were far more common for a couple of spurts in the 80s and early 90s, but have been relatively benign since then. That may change in the months ahead as we work into and through the peak cycle. Enjoy!

Tips for seeing the northern lights

Here are some quick facts to keep in mind when you attempt to see the Northern Lights: