North High quarterback dies after shooting in Minneapolis

article

A football player at North High who was seriously hurt in a shooting on Wednesday has passed away, FOX 9 has learned.

According to sources as well as posts online, Deshaun Hill passed away on Thursday.

City officials told FOX 9 the teen was walking in the area of Penn Avenue and Golden Valley Road, in the city's Willard-Hay neighborhood, around 12:30 p.m. City officials say the boy was rushed to the hospital in "extreme critical condition."

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, North High School wrote: "Dear Polar Nation. We have lost our beloved D. Hill."

Speaking with FOX 9, police were unable to yet confirm the passing.

The suspect ran from the scene on foot. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Less than two hours after the shooting along Penn Avenue, police were also called out for a separate incident, in which a school bus driver was shot in the area of 37th Avenue North and Girard.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers reacted to the violence, writing: "No one in our MPS community of students, families, and educators should have to live in fear of gun violence, but our community is hurting again because of gun violence. Today, one of our North High School students and a school bus driver were shot in two separate incidents. These incidents take a severe toll and cause harm and trauma for communities. We are all hoping for quick and complete recoveries. We also demand our elected leaders take action to address the root causes of gun violence like lack of opportunity and stop the endless flow of guns into our communities by passing meaningful gun control."