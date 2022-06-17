Expand / Collapse search
Nonprofit says demand for abortion up in MN in anticipation of Roe v. Wade decision

By
Published 
Politics
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Minnesota's neighbors to the south and east are taking steps in anticipation of the end of Roe vs. Wade that could have a ripple effect here at home. 

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced Friday abortion appointments will not be scheduled past June 25 due to the anticipated Supreme Court decision. 

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, Wisconsin has a state law on the books that would ban them almost entirely. 

In Iowa on Friday, the State Supreme Court cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion, reversing a decision by the court that guaranteed the right to abortion under the state constitution. 

"We are just surrounded by states that are going to ban abortion and it's going to really increase the burden here in Minnesota which is already...having access issues," said Jess Braverman, the legal director for Gender Justice, a nonprofit advocacy group that works on gender equity issues. She says a Roe vs. Wade ban would create confusion across the country and here in the Midwest. 

"It's going to create chaos. There's one state where it may be like homicide to provide an abortion and another state where abortion is protected," said Braverman. 

Right now, Gender Justice is fighting abortion restrictions in Minnesota, like a ban on non-physicians providing care and a 24-hour waiting period on abortions. 

Braverman believes steps like these will be critical moving forward as demand is already up. 

"We already have a backup. I know people are driving who would go to the Twin Cities actually have to go to Duluth now because some of the appointments are so backed up," said Braverman.