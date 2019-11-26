Non-student entered Andover High School Monday, assaulted girl in library

One boy is in custody after authorities say he went into Andover High School after the school day was over Monday and assaulted a female student as well as a teacher.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect approached the victim in the school library and punched her in the head and kicked her several times.

A teacher intervened, pulling the suspect away from the victim and attempting to restrain him until deputies arrived. The suspect head-butted and kicked the teacher during the struggle, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived on scene and took the suspect into custody. The suspect also mentioned a knife and threatened to kill other teachers, but deputies did not find a knife on him.

The suspect is not an enrolled student at Andover High School, Principal Becky Brodeur said in a message to parents Monday.

The suspect is in custody at the Lino Lakes Juvenile Detention Center and has been charged with fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct as well as trespassing. Additional charges are pending.

Paramedics treated the victim on scene and released her to a parent.

Authorities do not know what provoked the assault, but early indications in the investigation suggest the suspect was engaged in a confrontation with another person outside the school prior to the assault. They believe he gained entry to the building through a secured door as another person was leaving.

The incident remains under investigation.