No serious injuries after troopers' squad hit by driver during traffic stop in St. Paul

Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries after a trooper squad vehicle was hit during a traffic stop along I-35E in St. Paul on Friday.

Troopers were on a traffic stop near University Avenue around 9:15 p.m., officials say, when another driver struck their squad.

The troopers weren't seriously hurt, officials said, and neither was the other driver.

A state patrol spokesperson said impairment wasn't a factor but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.