No serious injuries after troopers' squad hit by driver during traffic stop in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries after a trooper squad vehicle was hit during a traffic stop along I-35E in St. Paul on Friday.
Troopers were on a traffic stop near University Avenue around 9:15 p.m., officials say, when another driver struck their squad.
The troopers weren't seriously hurt, officials said, and neither was the other driver.
A state patrol spokesperson said impairment wasn't a factor but the investigation into the crash is ongoing.