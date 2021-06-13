No injuries after officer fires gun during call in southeast Minnesota

The Minnesota BCA will investigate an incident on Saturday in which a police officer is southeast Minnesota fired his service weapon.

Neither the officer nor the person involved in the incident were hurt, the Rushford Police Department reports.

According to the police department, the incident began around 6:30 p.m. when the officer, who was not identified, responded for a report of harassment and a restraining order violation in the City of Rushford. During the incident, police say the officer involved fired his gun. It's unclear if the suspect was armed or what led up to shots being fired.

Despite the shots fired, no one was hit by gunfire during Saturday's incident. The use of force is now under investigation by the Minnesota BCA.