No injuries after 2-alarm fire at Minneapolis townhome

Firefighters say no one was hurt as crews knocked down a fire at a Minneapolis townhome Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded around 1:30 p.m. to the fire at Irving Avenue North and North 14th Avenue in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood.

At the home, crews found flames showing from the third floor of the double bungalow with smoke pouring out of a chimney.

As crews worked to knock down flames, they called for a second alarm, bringing in more crews to the scene, due to "extension between the walls of the two units and possible fire extension to the 3rd-floor attic and to the roof."

As they responded to the fire, crews learned that everyone had made it from the structure. Additional searches by firefighters also found no victims.

The fire left the townhome uninhabitable. Officials say the Red Cross was not needed for residents while residents in the adjacent unit were able to return home.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.