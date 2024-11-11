'No evidence' to link Eagan's Lebanon Hills Park assaults, investigation continues

The Brief Eagan police say there is currently "no evidence" that the two assaults that happened in Lebanon Hills Park were related, or committed by the same person. Police elaborated that the first attack was a "physical" assault, while the second was "sexual" assault. Authorities continue to urge caution at the park while they continue to investigate.



Eagan police are continuing their investigation into the two assaults that took place in the city's Lebanon Hills Park, saying the two attacks may not be related.

What's new?

Eagan police say there is currently "no evidence" that shows the two assaults that took place at Lebanon Hills Park are related, or that they were committed by the same person.

According to police, the first attack took place on Sept. 7, which was a "physical" assault against a woman by a single man. The second attack happened on Nov. 7, and was a "sexual" assault on a woman by a single man.

The first victim reported to police that she parked at the Jensen Lake Trailhead lot and walked the trails nearby. The second victim parked at the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center and walked the trails nearby.

Police say they are actively working on leads in the case, and continue to urge safety when at the park.

Background

Both the Eagan Police Department and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office are increasing patrols in and around the park.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the tip line at 651-675-5799 or email eaganpd@eaganmn.gov.