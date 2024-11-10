Eagan police urge caution, increase patrols at Lebanon Hills Park after sexual assaults

The Brief Eagan police are increasing patrols around Lebanon Hills Park after recent sexual assaults in the area. Two sexual assaults have been reported, both taking place during the day, and no one is currently in custody. Authorities are urging caution while at the park, and to not travel alone.



Police are urging people to be extra vigilant after reports of two recent sexual assaults in broad daylight at Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan.

Authorities said it is an active investigation with nobody in custody at this time.

Authorities have increased patrols in and around Lebanon Hills Park.

People who frequent the park said what they enjoy most about it is that it's a family-friendly area with a lot of activities.

"I like how open it is and how well maintained the trails are," said Dianne Hiatt, a park visitor. "The center here offers a lot of great rentals you can get too."

"Having worked with the city for a number of years, we think it’s a great park system," said Tom Hedges, a park visitor and former long-time city manager.

Some visitors we spoke with said they were surprised to hear about the recent reports of sexual assault in the area.

"I was shocked. Wow, that really happened here at Lebanon Hills. I come here all the time," said Megan Schrader, a park visitor.

The Eagan Police Department and Dakota County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate two separate incidents.

In the most recent case, a female victim was attacked on Nov. 7 around 11 a.m. while walking alone on the park’s trail system.

A couple of months before that, authorities said a similar incident was reported near the same location on Sept. 7 at around 4:30 p.m., also in broad daylight. In this case, police said the victim was able to get away.

Police urged the community to be vigilant while using the trails and to not travel alone.

People said they have been paying more attention to their surroundings.

"There’s some concern. We like to see lots of people around and groups of people when we walk," said Hedges. "We don’t walk alone out here."

"I’ll probably bring my dog with me more often," said Hiatt.

Police said there is limited suspect information at this time, so it is unclear whether the same suspect or suspects are responsible for both incidents.

If you see anything suspicious, contact Eagan police.