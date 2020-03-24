Nine-hour St. Louis Park police incident ends with one arrest

A police incident in St. Louis Park, Minnesota that started around 7:45 p.m. Monday night ended with one arrest around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to a report of someone being threatened with a gun during a dispute over loud music at an apartment building near Minnetonka Boulevard and Xylon Avenue.

Once on scene authorities began the process of trying to identify the tenants involved so they could be brought outside and questioned by police. St. Louis Park SWAT and crisis negotiation team officers were called in and spent five hours attempting to reach the parties involved.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, more than eight hours after the incident began, police received information a fire may have been lit inside the apartment. Neighboring apartments were then evacuated.

A short time later, between 4:25 a.m and 5:00 a.m., two women emerged from the apartment.

After a search warrant was obtained and evidence was gathered one of the women was arrested and booked in the Hennepin County jail on pending felony charges.

No injuries were reported